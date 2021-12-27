Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Market Capitalization Achieves $371.12 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $371.12 million and approximately $47.27 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for $18.65 or 0.00036688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00045619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

