W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of W.W. Grainger worth $37,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,587,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.42.

Shares of GWW opened at $503.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.23 and a 12 month high of $516.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $480.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

