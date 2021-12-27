W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Sets New 1-Year High at $516.45

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $516.45 and last traded at $516.15, with a volume of 143599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $503.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

