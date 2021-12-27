Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 17,703 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,703 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $135.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.70.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.