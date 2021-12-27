Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517,357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,285 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $84.83 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

