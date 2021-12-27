Wade G W & Inc. Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 251,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 29.6% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $138.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.66. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

