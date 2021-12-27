Wade G W & Inc. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.4% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

