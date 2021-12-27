Wade G W & Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $113.15 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $113.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.98.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.