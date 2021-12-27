Wade G W & Inc. Has $10.97 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $168.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.