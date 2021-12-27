Wade G W & Inc. Has $14.93 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $82.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average of $78.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

