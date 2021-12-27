Wade G W & Inc. Has $19.94 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,114,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $592,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,930 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $957,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

