Wade G W & Inc. Has $25.11 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $25,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.33 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.79 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

