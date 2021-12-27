Wade G W & Inc. Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $101.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $102.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

