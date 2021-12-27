Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $46,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 247.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $396.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.67 and its 200-day moving average is $373.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

