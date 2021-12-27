Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,250 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $85.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.03. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.47 and a one year high of $86.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

