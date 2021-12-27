Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 1,040 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $17,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 42.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY opened at $104.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $108.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

