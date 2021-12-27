Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 3,512 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for 1.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.36% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $22,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $105.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.41. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.