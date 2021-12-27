Wade G W & Inc. Purchases Shares of 112,515 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

In other news, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $8,051,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $11,273,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,405,490 shares of company stock valued at $770,042,287. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $93.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.47. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

