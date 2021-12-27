Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

IEF opened at $115.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.88. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $120.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

