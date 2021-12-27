Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) Position Trimmed by Truxt Investmentos Ltda.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. lessened its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,341,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Waldencast Acquisition makes up 4.7% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings in Waldencast Acquisition were worth $33,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WALDU. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 262,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 518,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 61,864 shares during the last quarter.

WALDU opened at $10.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

