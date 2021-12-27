Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $15.96 million and $2.25 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00062613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.47 or 0.07891909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00078858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00055865 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,526.47 or 1.00146530 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

