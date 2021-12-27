Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 74,237 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.6% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $34,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,398,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,024,595 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average is $143.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

