Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Tops $85.19 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002104 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $85.19 million and approximately $18.87 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,148,827 coins and its circulating supply is 78,427,795 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.