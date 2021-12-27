Warp Finance (WARP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,737.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for about $218.43 or 0.00437864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $45,737.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003821 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00031267 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

