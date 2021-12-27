Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Waste Connections worth $21,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 21.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN stock opened at $132.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.50. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

