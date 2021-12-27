Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Reduced by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,673 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.10% of Waste Management worth $61,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,112,000 after acquiring an additional 25,923 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 94.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Waste Management by 114.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

WM stock opened at $161.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.04 and a 200 day moving average of $153.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

