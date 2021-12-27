Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches Market Cap of $10.31 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $10.31 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00062743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.12 or 0.07903863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00079060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00056758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,404.25 or 1.00167705 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

