Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HSBC (HSBA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HSBC (LON: HSBA) recently:
- 12/21/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 500 ($6.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/15/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 500 ($6.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/8/2021 – HSBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 12/7/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.45) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 390 ($5.24).
- 12/6/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 450 ($6.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 12/2/2021 – HSBC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 530 ($7.12) price target on the stock.
- 12/2/2021 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 460 ($6.18) to GBX 484 ($6.51). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2021 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.32) price target on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 620 ($8.33) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 11/1/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 500 ($6.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/28/2021 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.32) price target on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 490 ($6.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Shares of HSBC stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 447.70 ($6.02). 3,135,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,614,352. The stock has a market cap of £91.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 435.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 415.94. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 344.46 ($4.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.22).
In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($225,506.14).
