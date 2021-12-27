Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADIL):

12/22/2021 – Adial Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

12/20/2021 – Adial Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

12/16/2021 – Adial Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

12/14/2021 – Adial Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

11/30/2021 – Adial Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Litchfield Hills Research.

Adial Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.68. 474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,973. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a market cap of $55.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adial Pharmaceuticals news, Director James W. Jr. Newman purchased 10,000 shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

