Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADGI) in the last few weeks:

12/22/2021 – Adagio Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

12/15/2021 – Adagio Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/14/2021 – Adagio Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

12/14/2021 – Adagio Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.

11/29/2021 – Adagio Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

ADGI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 183,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,408. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88. Adagio Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $78.82.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). Research analysts forecast that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

