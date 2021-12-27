Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Sells 7,526 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY cut its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.7% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $6.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $341.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,897,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,388 shares of company stock valued at $368,404,489 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

