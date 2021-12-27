WELL Price Down 6.1% This Week (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. WELL has a total market cap of $17.02 million and $3,774.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WELL has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WELL Coin Profile

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

