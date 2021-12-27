Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Lifted by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,039,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 8.7% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $512,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 95.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,628,000 after purchasing an additional 36,860 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 899,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 90,189 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.