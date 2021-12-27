Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Cut by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,538 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 10.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 15.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
