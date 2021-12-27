West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.95

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.95 and last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 20533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WJRYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of West Japan Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

