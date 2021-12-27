Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 111.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 331,277 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.0% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK opened at $94.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $74.42 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.75.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.08.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $627,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

