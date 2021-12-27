WeWork (NYSE:WE) Stock Price Up 5.2%

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 55,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,674,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11.

Get WeWork alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sine bought 8,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 29,600 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,416.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.