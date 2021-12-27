WHALE Reaches Market Cap of $117.69 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. WHALE has a total market cap of $117.69 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WHALE has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.46 or 0.00031843 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00063172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.25 or 0.07876621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00078634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,633.81 or 0.99895643 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,150,581 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

