Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Buys 5,852 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.2% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 87,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 200,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 77,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Amgen by 10.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 255,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,351,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock opened at $223.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.75. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.