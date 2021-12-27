Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,891 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.4% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

