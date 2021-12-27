Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Has $5.86 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.7% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $66.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.08. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.21 and a 52-week high of $71.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.964 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.