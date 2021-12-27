Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Increases Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 383,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 204,435 shares during the period. JetBlue Airways makes up about 1.7% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of JetBlue Airways worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,520,000 after purchasing an additional 667,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,214,000 after buying an additional 534,092 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,430,000 after acquiring an additional 115,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,357,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,044,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,874,000 after buying an additional 112,815 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

