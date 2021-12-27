Wing (WING) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00061666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.11 or 0.07907124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00077527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00056888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,116.52 or 1.00018198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007607 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

