WINk (WIN) Price Tops $0.0013

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

