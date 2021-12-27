Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Up to $241.88

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $241.88, but opened at $251.67. Winmark shares last traded at $254.93, with a volume of 204 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 292.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $7.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total transaction of $938,567.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 1,504 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total transaction of $410,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,512 shares of company stock worth $9,002,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 20.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 3.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 17.3% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Winmark by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

