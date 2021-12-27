WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.41

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.41 and last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 75.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 58.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 65.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the third quarter valued at $136,000.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.