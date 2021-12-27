WOM Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $20.04 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $20.04 million and $651,373.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

