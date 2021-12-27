Woodcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $101,923.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $549,693.81 and $101,923.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,141.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.30 or 0.07977489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.49 or 0.00302171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.04 or 0.00915799 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00073001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.81 or 0.00433061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.13 or 0.00254627 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

