Woodcoin Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $571,572.11 and $105,002.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,594.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.80 or 0.07936505 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.63 or 0.00309393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.52 or 0.00910023 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00013031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00074763 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.00 or 0.00451608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.00255533 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

