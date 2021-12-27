World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of World Fuel Services worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INT. Bank of America downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:INT opened at $26.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.15.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

